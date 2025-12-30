UAE's Strategic Withdrawal from Yemen: A Turning Point

The United Arab Emirates has announced the withdrawal of its remaining forces from Yemen, responding to significant pressure and a strict ultimatum to vacate the region.

The UAE's Defence Ministry, in an official release through the state-run WAM news agency, mentioned that 'recent developments' might impact the effectiveness and safety of continuing counter-terrorism operations, though no specific withdrawal timeline was provided.

This strategic move comes in the wake of Saudi Arabia executing airstrikes early Tuesday on a weapons shipment intended for UAE-supported separatists in Yemen, with subsequent demands for a UAE troop withdrawal within 24 hours.

