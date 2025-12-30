Left Menu

UAE's Strategic Withdrawal from Yemen: A Turning Point

The United Arab Emirates announced its decision to withdraw remaining forces from Yemen, following an ultimatum prompted by regional tensions. The UAE Defence Ministry cited concerns about potential repercussions on counter-terrorism efforts. The announcement came after Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes targeting UAE-backed separatists in Yemen.

Updated: 30-12-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United Arab Emirates has announced the withdrawal of its remaining forces from Yemen, responding to significant pressure and a strict ultimatum to vacate the region.

The UAE's Defence Ministry, in an official release through the state-run WAM news agency, mentioned that 'recent developments' might impact the effectiveness and safety of continuing counter-terrorism operations, though no specific withdrawal timeline was provided.

This strategic move comes in the wake of Saudi Arabia executing airstrikes early Tuesday on a weapons shipment intended for UAE-supported separatists in Yemen, with subsequent demands for a UAE troop withdrawal within 24 hours.

