Tragedy in Jharkhand: Fatal Dumper Accident Sparks Local Protest

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district when a 30-year-old man was fatally struck by a sand-laden dumper, prompting locals to block the Patamda-Jamshedpur road in protest, according to police reports.

The accident happened near a petrol pump within the Patamda police jurisdiction. The victim, Gangasagar Tudu, was en route to work on a motorcycle when the errant dumper veered into the wrong lane, crushing him. Despite wearing a helmet, Tudu was killed instantly, as his body and bike were dragged a short distance, police stated.

Following the incident, the dumper's driver fled the scene. Villagers gathered, demanding adequate compensation for Tudu's family through a road blockade. The blockade ended after more than five hours when the vehicle's owner consented to the compensation, with local police officials mediating the dialogue.