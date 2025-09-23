Nordic Airports Disrupted by Drone Sightings

Copenhagen Airport, Nordic region's busiest hub, resumed operations after a four-hour shutdown caused by drone sightings. Take-offs and landings were halted, affecting numerous flights as authorities investigated the drone presence.

Oslo Airport similarly suspended its airspace due to drone activity observed. Norwegian and Danish authorities are now working together to explore any links between the two incidents, aiming to bolster drone security protocols.

These disruptions follow a series of technological incidents at European airports, highlighting vulnerabilities in aviation security systems and their impact on travel operations across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)