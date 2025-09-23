Drone Disruptions Hit Scandinavian Airports
Copenhagen Airport resumed operations early Tuesday after suspensions due to drone sightings. Two to three large drones led to flight diversions. Nearby Oslo Airport faced similar disruptions. Increased Russian activities and NATO airspace incursions are heightening security concerns in northern Europe.
- Country:
- Denmark
Flights at Copenhagen Airport resumed early Tuesday following a temporary suspension caused by drone sightings, which had resulted in diverting or grounding incoming and outgoing flights overnight.
Police reported that two to three large, unidentified drones were observed over Scandinavia's largest airport Monday night, forcing a halt to outgoing flights and leading to several flights being redirected.
With increased vigilance, Oslo Airport was similarly affected by a drone incident, redirecting traffic to one runway. Heightened security concerns prevail in northern Europe due to intensified Russian activity and recent airspace incursions.
