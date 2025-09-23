Drone Disruptions Hit Scandinavian Airports

Flights at Copenhagen Airport resumed early Tuesday following a temporary suspension caused by drone sightings, which had resulted in diverting or grounding incoming and outgoing flights overnight.

Police reported that two to three large, unidentified drones were observed over Scandinavia's largest airport Monday night, forcing a halt to outgoing flights and leading to several flights being redirected.

With increased vigilance, Oslo Airport was similarly affected by a drone incident, redirecting traffic to one runway. Heightened security concerns prevail in northern Europe due to intensified Russian activity and recent airspace incursions.

