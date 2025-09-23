Left Menu

Drone Disruptions Hit Scandinavian Airports

Copenhagen Airport resumed operations early Tuesday after suspensions due to drone sightings. Two to three large drones led to flight diversions. Nearby Oslo Airport faced similar disruptions. Increased Russian activities and NATO airspace incursions are heightening security concerns in northern Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:26 IST
Drone Disruptions Hit Scandinavian Airports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Flights at Copenhagen Airport resumed early Tuesday following a temporary suspension caused by drone sightings, which had resulted in diverting or grounding incoming and outgoing flights overnight.

Police reported that two to three large, unidentified drones were observed over Scandinavia's largest airport Monday night, forcing a halt to outgoing flights and leading to several flights being redirected.

With increased vigilance, Oslo Airport was similarly affected by a drone incident, redirecting traffic to one runway. Heightened security concerns prevail in northern Europe due to intensified Russian activity and recent airspace incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Motorola Launches Cutting-Edge Moto Pad 60 NEO in India

Motorola Launches Cutting-Edge Moto Pad 60 NEO in India

 India
2
Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections

Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections

 India
3
Palladian Partners Unveils ₹1,500 Crore Festive Property Launch in Mumbai Region

Palladian Partners Unveils ₹1,500 Crore Festive Property Launch in Mumbai Re...

 India
4
Emerging Market Turbulence: Currencies Dip Amid Policy Rates and Visa Concerns

Emerging Market Turbulence: Currencies Dip Amid Policy Rates and Visa Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025