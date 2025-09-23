GST Reforms Controversy: A Battle of Economies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over recent GST and Income Tax reforms. He argued that families could have benefited more had these measures been implemented eight years earlier.

Stalin emphasized that state governments bear a significant portion of the relief, a factor overlooked by the central government. He expressed that over Rs 2.5 lakh crore savings were announced through the restructuring, but highlighted states' crucial role.

The Chief Minister also pointed out the denial of #SamagraShiksha funds to Tamil Nadu, attributing it to the state's opposition to Hindi imposition. Stalin urged respect for federalism and demanded the release of their rightful funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)