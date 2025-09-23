Unearthing Dharma: SVU's Innovative Program Merges Tradition with Modernity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Somaiya Vidyavihar University, located in Mumbai, is spearheading an innovative approach to higher education with its newly launched Dharma Studies program. This pioneering initiative aims to reconnect students with India's rich intellectual heritage, equipping them with insights to tackle pressing global challenges in ethics, culture, and policymaking.

In a world increasingly characterized by cultural homogenization and ethical dilemmas related to technology, sustainability, and governance, the program offers a comprehensive examination of Dharma traditions. Positioned as an indigenous framework for justice and harmony, it extends beyond a mere internal study of a single religion to present Dharma as a universal ethical model adaptable to today's interconnected global landscape.

The Dharma Studies initiative emphasizes the rigorous study of Sanskrit and Prakrit texts, integrated with modern philosophical, political, and cultural perspectives. Students engage with primary sources to develop linguistic and interpretative skills, while exploring the relevance of Indian knowledge systems in current debates on human rights, sustainable development, and technology ethics. Dr. Abhishek Ghosh, Dean of Faculty at K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, notes, "Dharma is a dynamic framework offering ongoing ethical guidance and cultural insights for today's societies. Our goal is to enable students to critically engage with tradition and contribute meaningfully to global conversations from an Indian perspective."