Left Menu

Unearthing Dharma: SVU's Innovative Program Merges Tradition with Modernity

Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai launches a unique Dharma Studies program. This initiative rejuvenates India's intellectual traditions to address global challenges in ethics and culture. The program intertwines ancient wisdom with modern philosophical, political, and cultural studies, preparing students for impactful global roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:54 IST
Unearthing Dharma: SVU's Innovative Program Merges Tradition with Modernity
SVU's Dharma Studies is merging Indian Wisdom with Global Ethics. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Somaiya Vidyavihar University, located in Mumbai, is spearheading an innovative approach to higher education with its newly launched Dharma Studies program. This pioneering initiative aims to reconnect students with India's rich intellectual heritage, equipping them with insights to tackle pressing global challenges in ethics, culture, and policymaking.

In a world increasingly characterized by cultural homogenization and ethical dilemmas related to technology, sustainability, and governance, the program offers a comprehensive examination of Dharma traditions. Positioned as an indigenous framework for justice and harmony, it extends beyond a mere internal study of a single religion to present Dharma as a universal ethical model adaptable to today's interconnected global landscape.

The Dharma Studies initiative emphasizes the rigorous study of Sanskrit and Prakrit texts, integrated with modern philosophical, political, and cultural perspectives. Students engage with primary sources to develop linguistic and interpretative skills, while exploring the relevance of Indian knowledge systems in current debates on human rights, sustainable development, and technology ethics. Dr. Abhishek Ghosh, Dean of Faculty at K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, notes, "Dharma is a dynamic framework offering ongoing ethical guidance and cultural insights for today's societies. Our goal is to enable students to critically engage with tradition and contribute meaningfully to global conversations from an Indian perspective."

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

 Global
2
Samajwadi Party Vows to Erase 'False Cases' Against Azam Khan Upon Return to Power

Samajwadi Party Vows to Erase 'False Cases' Against Azam Khan Upon Return to...

 India
3
Easing Bengaluru's ORR Traffic: Govt Seeks Wipro's Aid

Easing Bengaluru's ORR Traffic: Govt Seeks Wipro's Aid

 India
4
Revolutionizing Water Solutions: Crompton’s Durable DURA Series

Revolutionizing Water Solutions: Crompton’s Durable DURA Series

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025