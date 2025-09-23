Sky Alliances: Vietnam and Singapore Airlines Expand Codeshare Partnership

Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have reached a new milestone in their strategic partnership with a fresh codeshare agreement, set to take effect from October 26. This collaboration promises to provide enhanced flight options between Singapore and Vietnam, broadening travel choices for passengers.

Under this agreement, SIA will add its code to Vietnam Airlines-operated flights connecting Singapore with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Conversely, Vietnam Airlines will codeshare on SIA-operated flights linking Singapore with Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City. Both carriers highlight that the final implementation is contingent upon receiving regulatory approvals.

Commencing sales on October 10, 2025, through various channels, the partnership aims to capitalize on the robust route networks and premium offerings of the two airlines. Nguyen Quang Trung, Director of Corporate Planning and Development at Vietnam Airlines, noted the significance of this development for regional aviation growth, while Dai Haoyu, SIA's Senior Vice President of Marketing Planning, emphasized its role in fostering economic growth and tourism.