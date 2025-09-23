Infinity Infoway Embarks on IPO Journey to Propel Innovation in SaaS Sector
Infinity Infoway Limited, a SaaS ERP solutions provider, is set to launch its IPO on September 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹24.42 Crores by offering 15,75,200 equity shares. Funds will enhance IT infrastructure, develop the ZEROTOUCH solution, and boost working capital to expand operations across industries.
- Country:
- India
MUMBAI, India — Infinity Infoway Limited is gearing up for the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled for September 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹24.42 Crores. The company, known for its specialized SaaS-based ERP solutions, caters to multiple sectors including education, manufacturing, and retail. Shares are to be listed on the BSE SME platform.
The company will be offering 15,75,200 equity shares, with a face value of ₹10 and a price band set between ₹147 to ₹155 per share. The equity share allocation includes portions reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, and individual investors.
According to Mr. Bhaveshkumar Dhirajlal Gadhethriya, Infinity's Managing Director, the IPO will fuel the development of their proprietary 'ZEROTOUCH' technology and other strategic initiatives, including IT infrastructure upgrades. Mr. Ashok Holani, from Holani Consultants, emphasized the company's readiness to capitalize on the booming SaaS and EdTech sectors, positioning Infinity Infoway for robust expansion in the digital landscape.
