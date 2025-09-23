Left Menu

SRK Family's Kriam Pharma: A New Era in Accessible Healthcare

Shree Ramkrishna Exports, renowned in the diamond industry, has ventured into healthcare with Kriam Pharma. The company aims to provide quality, affordable medicines, initially focusing on Gujarat and Maharashtra. Kriam Pharma plans to reach every Indian town and village by 2030, creating jobs and exploring global exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:59 IST
SRK Family's Kriam Pharma: A New Era in Accessible Healthcare
SRK Family launches Kriam Pharma, pledges accessible healthcare for all. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic leap from the diamond industry to healthcare, Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK) Family launched Kriam Pharma in Surat. The event, themed 'Aarogyam: A new flight towards health and healing', marked a pivotal moment for SRK as it expands its legacy of trust and responsibility into the medical sector.

With a goal to make quality healthcare accessible, Kriam Pharma plans to distribute medicines initially in Gujarat and Maharashtra through a direct-to-chemist model. The company's mission is clear: deliver affordable, reliable, and quality healthcare solutions, with an ambitious target of reaching every Indian town and village by 2030.

At its heart, Kriam Pharma is a service-driven venture, aiming to bridge the gap in the healthcare sector with high ethical standards. With products sourced from leading CDMOs and plans for in-house manufacturing, Kriam Pharma also explores global markets, addressing the crucial need for accessible medicines worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

 United Arab Emirates
2
Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Tech Rally Pause, Gold Surge

Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Tech Rally Pause, Gold Surge

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Virtual Justice Presided by Justice Kumar in Gurez

Breaking Barriers: Virtual Justice Presided by Justice Kumar in Gurez

 India
4
Hikvision's Legal Battle Over Canada's National Security Claims

Hikvision's Legal Battle Over Canada's National Security Claims

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025