SRK Family's Kriam Pharma: A New Era in Accessible Healthcare

In a strategic leap from the diamond industry to healthcare, Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK) Family launched Kriam Pharma in Surat. The event, themed 'Aarogyam: A new flight towards health and healing', marked a pivotal moment for SRK as it expands its legacy of trust and responsibility into the medical sector.

With a goal to make quality healthcare accessible, Kriam Pharma plans to distribute medicines initially in Gujarat and Maharashtra through a direct-to-chemist model. The company's mission is clear: deliver affordable, reliable, and quality healthcare solutions, with an ambitious target of reaching every Indian town and village by 2030.

At its heart, Kriam Pharma is a service-driven venture, aiming to bridge the gap in the healthcare sector with high ethical standards. With products sourced from leading CDMOs and plans for in-house manufacturing, Kriam Pharma also explores global markets, addressing the crucial need for accessible medicines worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)