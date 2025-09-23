SRK Family's Kriam Pharma: A New Era in Accessible Healthcare
Shree Ramkrishna Exports, renowned in the diamond industry, has ventured into healthcare with Kriam Pharma. The company aims to provide quality, affordable medicines, initially focusing on Gujarat and Maharashtra. Kriam Pharma plans to reach every Indian town and village by 2030, creating jobs and exploring global exports.
In a strategic leap from the diamond industry to healthcare, Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK) Family launched Kriam Pharma in Surat. The event, themed 'Aarogyam: A new flight towards health and healing', marked a pivotal moment for SRK as it expands its legacy of trust and responsibility into the medical sector.
With a goal to make quality healthcare accessible, Kriam Pharma plans to distribute medicines initially in Gujarat and Maharashtra through a direct-to-chemist model. The company's mission is clear: deliver affordable, reliable, and quality healthcare solutions, with an ambitious target of reaching every Indian town and village by 2030.
At its heart, Kriam Pharma is a service-driven venture, aiming to bridge the gap in the healthcare sector with high ethical standards. With products sourced from leading CDMOs and plans for in-house manufacturing, Kriam Pharma also explores global markets, addressing the crucial need for accessible medicines worldwide.
