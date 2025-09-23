Jaguar Land Rover Faces Production Halt Following Cyberattack

Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's largest carmaker, has been forced to extend the shutdown of its operations until the start of October following a severe cyberattack that paralyzed its production lines. This setback is affecting not only the carmaker but also its smaller suppliers.

The luxury brand, owned by Tata Motors of India, was averaging a production of approximately 1,000 vehicles daily across its three UK plants. However, this halt is costing the company an estimated £50 million weekly, with significant implications for its workforce of 33,000 employees, the BBC reports. Government officials are engaging with JLR regarding potential support amid this crisis.

The failure to secure cyber insurance prior to the breach has left JLR vulnerable, as the company did not finalize a policy with Lockton. Political and economic repercussions are likely, and the ongoing threat of cyberattacks continues to loom over corporations worldwide, highlighting a significant vulnerability in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)