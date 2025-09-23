Quest Flow Controls Secures ₹23.55 Crore Order in Major Naval Project

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Quest Flow Controls, previously known as Meson Valves India Ltd, is a leader in the manufacturing and servicing of essential products like valves and remote control systems, catering to an array of industries.

The company recently landed a major order worth ₹23.55 crore from the esteemed Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, aimed at supplying critical valves and spares for a high-profile Naval project. This order is a testament to its robust presence in the Naval Defence, Oil & Gas, and Power Generation sectors, significantly aiding India's naval and maritime endeavors aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative.

Achieving a monumental milestone by surpassing a ₹100 crore order book, Quest Flow Controls positions itself as a pivotal supplier in India's naval requirements. The execution of this substantial book is projected within a 12-18 month period, yet the company is keen on exceeding these expectations by delivering sooner.

CEO Mr. Kishor Makvan remarked on the strategic push beyond naval ventures, focusing on international markets spanning the Middle East, South-East Asia, Russia, and North Africa. The company is establishing a robust foothold in these regions, leveraging rising demands for advanced flow-control systems. This international expansion is poised to fuel sustainable growth for years to come.

The ongoing Naval contracts not only amplify QFCL's influence in the sector but also embody its broader ambitions to become a formidable entity in the global valve manufacturing industry.

