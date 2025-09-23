Left Menu

Parsvnath Partners with Emperor Infratech to Boost Punjab Township Completion

Parsvnath Developers Ltd has teamed up with Emperor Infratech to complete a 113-acre township in Punjab. The project in Rajpura includes residential and commercial spaces. Emperor Infratech will handle development and sales. The partnership aims for timely completion, enhancing Parsvnath's project delivery momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:08 IST
Parsvnath Partners with Emperor Infratech to Boost Punjab Township Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parsvnath Developers Ltd has announced a significant partnership with Emperor Infratech to finalize a sprawling 113-acre township project in Punjab, emphasizing their commitment to timely project delivery. This venture marks a robust step forward for Parsvnath in the competitive real estate sector.

Located in the bustling area of Rajpura, the integrated township will feature a range of amenities including plots, housing complexes, and commercial spaces. This project, sprawling over 112.856 acres, has received regulatory approvals, paving the way for accelerated development.

Emperor Infratech has been entrusted with the responsibility of the project's development and sales. Their role will be pivotal in ensuring the project meets its completion deadlines while marketing the unsold units. Parsvnath Chairman Pradeep Jain has reiterated the company's focus on project execution, noting their track record with 68 projects already delivered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

 United Arab Emirates
2
Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Tech Rally Pause, Gold Surge

Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Tech Rally Pause, Gold Surge

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Virtual Justice Presided by Justice Kumar in Gurez

Breaking Barriers: Virtual Justice Presided by Justice Kumar in Gurez

 India
4
Hikvision's Legal Battle Over Canada's National Security Claims

Hikvision's Legal Battle Over Canada's National Security Claims

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025