Parsvnath Partners with Emperor Infratech to Boost Punjab Township Completion

Parsvnath Developers Ltd has announced a significant partnership with Emperor Infratech to finalize a sprawling 113-acre township project in Punjab, emphasizing their commitment to timely project delivery. This venture marks a robust step forward for Parsvnath in the competitive real estate sector.

Located in the bustling area of Rajpura, the integrated township will feature a range of amenities including plots, housing complexes, and commercial spaces. This project, sprawling over 112.856 acres, has received regulatory approvals, paving the way for accelerated development.

Emperor Infratech has been entrusted with the responsibility of the project's development and sales. Their role will be pivotal in ensuring the project meets its completion deadlines while marketing the unsold units. Parsvnath Chairman Pradeep Jain has reiterated the company's focus on project execution, noting their track record with 68 projects already delivered.

(With inputs from agencies.)