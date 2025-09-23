Parsvnath Partners with Emperor Infratech to Boost Punjab Township Completion
Parsvnath Developers Ltd has teamed up with Emperor Infratech to complete a 113-acre township in Punjab. The project in Rajpura includes residential and commercial spaces. Emperor Infratech will handle development and sales. The partnership aims for timely completion, enhancing Parsvnath's project delivery momentum.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd has announced a significant partnership with Emperor Infratech to finalize a sprawling 113-acre township project in Punjab, emphasizing their commitment to timely project delivery. This venture marks a robust step forward for Parsvnath in the competitive real estate sector.
Located in the bustling area of Rajpura, the integrated township will feature a range of amenities including plots, housing complexes, and commercial spaces. This project, sprawling over 112.856 acres, has received regulatory approvals, paving the way for accelerated development.
Emperor Infratech has been entrusted with the responsibility of the project's development and sales. Their role will be pivotal in ensuring the project meets its completion deadlines while marketing the unsold units. Parsvnath Chairman Pradeep Jain has reiterated the company's focus on project execution, noting their track record with 68 projects already delivered.
