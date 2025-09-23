Diamond Jubilee Dussehra: A Cultural Extravaganza in Secunderabad

In Secunderabad, the Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha is set to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of its Sarvojanin Durgotsab at Keyes Girls High School from September 24 to October 1, 2025. This grand event aims to further the organization's mission of fostering cultural unity across diverse communities.

The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, extended his hearty congratulations on the occasion, emphasizing the spirit of Dussehra as symbolic of the triumph of good over evil. He lauded the Sangha's efforts in preserving cultural heritage and fortifying community ties.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Vice President and Chairman of the Cultural Committee, described the festival as a celebration of Goddess Durga, highlighting its appeal through festivity, splendor, and a platform for positive virtues. The massive attendance at the puja underscores its significance as one of the largest in South India.

(With inputs from agencies.)