Meghalaya's Tourism Transport Showdown: Balancing Regional Policies and Local Interests
The Meghalaya government is examining transport policies from Sikkim, Karnataka, and Maharashtra to address the conflict over Assam-registered vehicles ferrying tourists in the state. The issue, involving local taxi operators and tourism stakeholders, calls for a careful dialogue to balance economic interests and regional cooperation.
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya government is taking a closer look at transport policies from Sikkim, Karnataka, and Maharashtra to resolve the controversy surrounding Assam-registered vehicles transporting tourists in its territory. This comes amid unrest among local taxi operators who fear for their livelihoods.
Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has tasked the Transport Department, in collaboration with Chief Secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang, to engage with counterparts from neighboring states, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of regional transport strategies.
Following a meeting with the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association, Dhar emphasized the need for patience and ongoing dialogue, urging local stakeholders to avoid agitation. This issue has significant economic implications, as tourism plays a pivotal role in Meghalaya's income structure, especially for local taxi drivers and tourism operators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eurozone Economy Faces Mixed Signals Amid Bond Market Stability
A Tribute to Assam's Melodious Luminary: Zubeen Garg
SA Calls for Global Cooperation to Build a Sustainable and Just Ocean Economy
Global Economy at Crossroads: Navigating the Turbulent Path Ahead
KZN Orders Urgent Scholar Transport Audit After Pietermaritzburg Taxi Crash