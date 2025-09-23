Meghalaya's Tourism Transport Showdown: Balancing Regional Policies and Local Interests

The Meghalaya government is taking a closer look at transport policies from Sikkim, Karnataka, and Maharashtra to resolve the controversy surrounding Assam-registered vehicles transporting tourists in its territory. This comes amid unrest among local taxi operators who fear for their livelihoods.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has tasked the Transport Department, in collaboration with Chief Secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang, to engage with counterparts from neighboring states, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of regional transport strategies.

Following a meeting with the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association, Dhar emphasized the need for patience and ongoing dialogue, urging local stakeholders to avoid agitation. This issue has significant economic implications, as tourism plays a pivotal role in Meghalaya's income structure, especially for local taxi drivers and tourism operators.

