Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fall at JK Cement Plant
A labourer died after falling from a chimney at JK Cement plant in Panna, Madhya Pradesh. Gurjeet Singh, originally from Punjab, fell while evading a honeybee. Police are investigating the incident, which has stirred tensions as crowds gathered. The plant previously experienced a fatal roof collapse.
A labourer met a tragic end after falling from a chimney at JK Cement plant in Panna district, Madhya Pradesh. The deceased, Gurjeet Singh, aged 31 from Punjab, fell while trying to avoid a honeybee, according to a company spokesperson.
Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu revealed that an investigation is underway. The incident has incited tension, drawing a large crowd of workers and villagers to the plant. Law enforcement led by SP Naidu and other key officers arrived promptly to manage the situation.
This is not the first mishap at the plant; a previous roof collapse on January 30 claimed four lives and injured around 20 workers. Authorities continue their inquiry into these repeated tragedies.
