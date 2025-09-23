AI Revolutionizes India's Energy Sector with Innovative Solutions

In a sweeping turn of events, both Indian and global IT companies are making substantial investments in artificial intelligence within the energy sector, as confirmed by Sunil Singhvi, Group Head of Public Policy at Secure Meters Limited. These developments were highlighted during the 6th International Energy Conference in New Delhi.

Singhvi indicated unanimous expert predictions that AI's integration will result in substantial financial savings for the energy industry. He elaborated on the discussions about AI's potential to transform the energy landscape, emphasizing technology's central role in future energy reforms.

Furthermore, the conference spotlighted India's digital innovations such as the India Energy Stack and Utility Intelligence Platform, which are set to dismantle traditional data silos and bolster the grid's resilience. The effort aligns with the government's vision to manage and predict energy demands through comprehensive data integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)