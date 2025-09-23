Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes India's Energy Sector with Innovative Solutions

Leading IT companies invest significantly in AI to revolutionize India's energy sector. Emphasized at the 6th International Energy Conference, AI's role in energy efficiency and management is pivotal. The India Energy Stack initiative and digital tools aim to enhance grid resilience and drive sustainable energy reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:56 IST
Sunil Singhvi, Group Head Public Policy at Secure Meters Limited (Photo/Linkedin@sunil-singhvi-1501966). Image Credit: ANI
In a sweeping turn of events, both Indian and global IT companies are making substantial investments in artificial intelligence within the energy sector, as confirmed by Sunil Singhvi, Group Head of Public Policy at Secure Meters Limited. These developments were highlighted during the 6th International Energy Conference in New Delhi.

Singhvi indicated unanimous expert predictions that AI's integration will result in substantial financial savings for the energy industry. He elaborated on the discussions about AI's potential to transform the energy landscape, emphasizing technology's central role in future energy reforms.

Furthermore, the conference spotlighted India's digital innovations such as the India Energy Stack and Utility Intelligence Platform, which are set to dismantle traditional data silos and bolster the grid's resilience. The effort aligns with the government's vision to manage and predict energy demands through comprehensive data integration.

