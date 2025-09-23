Left Menu

Ministerial Meet at Azadpur: Next-Gen GST Reforms Unveiled

Union minister Jitendra Singh met traders at Azadpur market to discuss the government's next-gen GST reforms, which simplify tax slabs and offer relief for shopkeepers and consumers. Prices on daily-use items have dropped, encouraging local production. The new GST has received positive responses even ahead of Diwali.

Union minister Jitendra Singh engaged with traders at the bustling Azadpur market on Tuesday to elaborate on the advantages stemming from the government's next-generation GST reforms.

Joined by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Singh advocated for the promotion of locally-made goods, aligning with the 'swadeshi' initiative. Stickers were placed on shop premises to encourage this practice.

Singh emphasized that these GST reforms offer substantial relief to shopkeepers and consumers alike, with lowered prices on everyday essentials like medicines and toys. The simplified tax structure now features two key slabs of 5% and 18%, with adjustments for luxury and demerit goods.

