Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved the State Fragrance Revolution Policy to promote aromatic crops across 22,750 hectares with 91,000 beneficiaries. Farmers receive subsidies to encourage cultivation. The state also approved new educational TV studios and funding for affordable housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has ushered in a new initiative with the approval of the State Fragrance Revolution Policy, aiming to boost aromatic crop cultivation. The plan targets 22,750 hectares and 91,000 participants, offering substantial subsidies to farmers.
Presiding over the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the policy's benefits, including an 80% subsidy for cultivation costs on up to one hectare. Concomitantly, farmers cultivating larger areas will receive 50% assistance.
Apart from aromatic farming, the Cabinet sanctioned the creation of additional posts for educational TV channels and sanctioned funds for affordable housing to support low-income families, further cementing development strategies in Uttarakhand.
