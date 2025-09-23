Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved the State Fragrance Revolution Policy to promote aromatic crops across 22,750 hectares with 91,000 beneficiaries. Farmers receive subsidies to encourage cultivation. The state also approved new educational TV studios and funding for affordable housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:13 IST
Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has ushered in a new initiative with the approval of the State Fragrance Revolution Policy, aiming to boost aromatic crop cultivation. The plan targets 22,750 hectares and 91,000 participants, offering substantial subsidies to farmers.

Presiding over the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the policy's benefits, including an 80% subsidy for cultivation costs on up to one hectare. Concomitantly, farmers cultivating larger areas will receive 50% assistance.

Apart from aromatic farming, the Cabinet sanctioned the creation of additional posts for educational TV channels and sanctioned funds for affordable housing to support low-income families, further cementing development strategies in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

 Colombia
2
Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

 Global
3
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Develo...

 Global
4
Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025