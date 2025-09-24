Bridging Digital Success: Transforming India's Power Sector through DPI

At the 6th International Energy Conference & Exhibition 2025, Ram Sewak Sharma, Chair of the India Energy Stack Task Force, outlined a transformative vision for the power sector, inspired by India's success with the digital public infrastructure (DPI) model. Sharma emphasized the potential of DPI principles used in banking and e-commerce, such as scalability and interoperability, to revolutionize energy services.

Sharma highlighted how unbundling and digital integration have shaped banking convenience, citing the evolution of apps like Google Pay and PhonePe, which enable seamless multi-bank connections. He proposed a similar approach for power distribution companies, suggesting common channels and communication standards to dismantle software silos and enhance operational efficiency.

Aiming for inclusivity, Sharma advocated for a power grid welcoming both major companies and small-scale solar producers. He emphasized the necessity of digital frameworks to protect against cyber threats and the application of AI for precise forecasting. Blockchain's potential for peer-to-peer trading and carbon credit verification was also spotlighted as a pathway to a more dynamic energy sector.