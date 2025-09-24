VMS TMT Ltd IPO Soars with Impressive Market Debut

The shares of TMT bars manufacturer VMS TMT Ltd opened at a 6% premium over its issue price of Rs 99 on Wednesday's market debut.

The stock started trading at Rs 105 on the BSE and Rs 104.90 on the NSE, marking a substantial rise from the original listing price.

The company's IPO was immensely popular, with a 102.26 times subscription driven by investor interest. Proceeds from the IPO, priced between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share, will be directed towards debt repayment and other corporate expenses.