VMS TMT Ltd IPO Soars with Impressive Market Debut

VMS TMT Ltd, a TMT bars manufacturer, made a strong market debut, listing at a 6% premium. The IPO was immensely successful, with a 102.26 times subscription. Proceeds will be used for debt repayment and corporate purposes. VMS TMT Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and distributing TMT bars, scrap, and binding wires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:11 IST
The shares of TMT bars manufacturer VMS TMT Ltd opened at a 6% premium over its issue price of Rs 99 on Wednesday's market debut.

The stock started trading at Rs 105 on the BSE and Rs 104.90 on the NSE, marking a substantial rise from the original listing price.

The company's IPO was immensely popular, with a 102.26 times subscription driven by investor interest. Proceeds from the IPO, priced between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share, will be directed towards debt repayment and other corporate expenses.

