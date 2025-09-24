VMS TMT Ltd IPO Soars with Impressive Market Debut
VMS TMT Ltd, a TMT bars manufacturer, made a strong market debut, listing at a 6% premium. The IPO was immensely successful, with a 102.26 times subscription. Proceeds will be used for debt repayment and corporate purposes. VMS TMT Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and distributing TMT bars, scrap, and binding wires.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The shares of TMT bars manufacturer VMS TMT Ltd opened at a 6% premium over its issue price of Rs 99 on Wednesday's market debut.
The stock started trading at Rs 105 on the BSE and Rs 104.90 on the NSE, marking a substantial rise from the original listing price.
The company's IPO was immensely popular, with a 102.26 times subscription driven by investor interest. Proceeds from the IPO, priced between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share, will be directed towards debt repayment and other corporate expenses.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Defense Manufacturing Lands in Africa: Tata's Facility in Morocco Takes Flight
India: A Rising Star in Global Trade and Manufacturing
Tata's Breakthrough: India's First Defence Manufacturing Plant in Africa
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Significant Investor Interest Amidst Subscription Surge
India's Big Cinema Push: Local Manufacturing and Global Partnerships