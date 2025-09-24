Kolkata Faces Havoc as Pre-Festival Rains Cause Deadly Flooding

In Kolkata, eastern India, torrential rain has claimed at least 12 lives, mostly due to electrocution, as residents braced for the Durga Puja festival, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The unprecedented 251.6 mm rainfall, heaviest since 1988, submerged streets and halted transport, leaving locals stranded. Despite authorities deploying emergency measures, further rain is anticipated.

The chaos disrupted festive preparations, ruined pandals, and idols, and led to power outages, as schools were closed preemptively. The India Meteorological Department forecasts more rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

