Asian Stock Surge: AI Drives China's Market Revival

Asian stocks rebounded on Wednesday, driven by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Chinese stocks led this surge, with Alibaba announcing its largest AI model. U.S. stock futures also rose. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's recent remarks on policy and inflation influenced global markets, also affecting commodity prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable turn of events on Wednesday, Asian stock markets rebounded strongly, buoyed by fresh enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and semiconductors. This surge was predominantly led by Chinese stocks, as a significant tech rally ensued following Alibaba's announcement of its largest-ever AI model, Qwen3-Max.

The renewed energy in the markets helped the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recover from earlier losses, rising 0.1% by mid-afternoon. This comes amidst a backdrop of significant shifts in global markets, with the U.S. seeing a modest recovery in its stock futures and the dollar stabilizing after two days of losses.

The implications of these developments were further highlighted by recent comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who acknowledged that equities were 'fairly highly valued.' This, coupled with rising Australian consumer prices, Japan's Nikkei index gains, and U.S. economic data showing slowed business activity, added layers of complexity to the global economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

