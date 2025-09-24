Modi Unveils Mega Development Ambitions for Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil a wave of development projects in Rajasthan, marking a significant boost for the state's infrastructure and energy sectors. Key initiatives include the Rs 42,000 crore Mahi-Banswara nuclear plant and several solar energy facilities, aimed at advancing energy self-sufficiency.

Scheduled projects encompass renewables like the 590 MW Bikaner plant and a vast power transmission network across multiple districts. Infrastructure improvements feature drinking water schemes across 11 districts and new transportation constructs, including roads and railways, with the Vande Bharat Express trains enhancing connectivity to Delhi.

The event underscores a major investment totaling over Rs 1.22 lakh crore, set to transform Rajasthan's economic landscape. Modi's visit also sees the distribution of appointment letters to young job seekers, aligning with the government's employment generation drive. The inauguration and foundation-laying efforts reflect significant ambitions for regional growth and modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)