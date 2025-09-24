HCA Healthcare Launches Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, Plans $75 Million Investment

HCA Healthcare, a US-based conglomerate, has officially opened its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, India. As part of a significant expansion, the company plans to invest $75 million by 2025 and increase its workforce to 3,000 employees by 2026.

This state-of-the-art 400,000 square feet facility will serve as a strategic hub, leveraging advanced digital and technological solutions to drive innovation and operational excellence across HCA Healthcare's global operations. Roles in IT, supply chain, human resources, and finance are set to see considerable growth.

The inauguration, attended by Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and HCA executives, underscores Hyderabad's status as a global center for healthcare innovation. The Hyderabad center further strengthens HCA's commitment to delivering high-quality patient care in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)