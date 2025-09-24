Left Menu

Transforming Healthcare Leadership: Insights from the 3rd AHPI Summit 2025

Dr. Guru N Reddy, Chairman of Continental Hospitals, addressed the AHPI Leadership Summit 2025 in Hyderabad, highlighting global healthcare trends. The summit stressed innovation, leadership, and the swift adoption of advanced systems in India. Continental Hospitals also received two Service Excellence Awards for governance and staff engagement.

Updated: 24-09-2025 15:37 IST
Dr. Guru N Reddy Delivers Keynote at 3rd AHPI Leadership Summit 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Guru N Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Continental Hospitals, delivered a compelling keynote at the 3rd AHPI Leadership Summit 2025 in Hyderabad. His address, focusing on 'Global Trends in Healthcare Leadership: What Can India Learn?', captivated over 500 healthcare leaders with insights on transformative global practices relevant to India's healthcare evolution.

Reddy emphasized the importance of innovation and leadership, urging the accelerated adoption of advanced healthcare systems across the nation. The summit was attended by notable figures such as Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP, and AHPI President Dr. M.I. Sahadullah, alongside Advisors from Telangana's government.

Continental Hospitals' pioneering efforts were acknowledged with Service Excellence Awards for 'Innovative Hospital Governance' and 'Holistic Staff Engagement & Recognition', underscoring their commitment to inclusive healthcare bolstered by collaborative governance and employee involvement. Concluding on September 20, the summit facilitated the exchange of ideas among Indian healthcare leaders, shaping the future of national healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

