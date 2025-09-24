Earkart Limited's IPO: Transforming Hearing Healthcare Across India

Mumbai-based Earkart Limited, a pioneer in technology-driven hearing healthcare solutions, is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) slated to open on September 25, 2025. The offering, priced at ₹ 135 per share, aims to garner ₹ 49.26 Crore through the issuance of 36,49,000 equity shares.

Proceeds from the IPO will fund capital expenditure for the company's innovative Shop-in-Shop model in ENT/ophthalmic clinics, bolster infrastructure, meet working capital necessities, and address general corporate objectives. This strategic financial move will further extend Earkart's reach, especially in India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Earkart Limited's mission focuses on delivering accessible and affordable hearing healthcare solutions. Chairman Rohit Misra highlights the company's commitment to innovation, social impact, and partnerships with government entities, emphasizing the potential for rapid growth and enhanced service delivery through the IPO funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)