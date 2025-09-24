Left Menu

Earkart Limited's IPO: Transforming Hearing Healthcare Across India

Earkart Limited is set to launch its IPO aiming to raise ₹ 49.26 Crore by offering 36,49,000 equity shares. The funds will support the expansion of its Shop-in-Shop model, infrastructure, and working capital, reinforcing its mission to provide affordable hearing healthcare solutions across India, particularly in underserved areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:58 IST
Earkart Limited's IPO: Transforming Hearing Healthcare Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Earkart Limited, a pioneer in technology-driven hearing healthcare solutions, is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) slated to open on September 25, 2025. The offering, priced at ₹ 135 per share, aims to garner ₹ 49.26 Crore through the issuance of 36,49,000 equity shares.

Proceeds from the IPO will fund capital expenditure for the company's innovative Shop-in-Shop model in ENT/ophthalmic clinics, bolster infrastructure, meet working capital necessities, and address general corporate objectives. This strategic financial move will further extend Earkart's reach, especially in India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Earkart Limited's mission focuses on delivering accessible and affordable hearing healthcare solutions. Chairman Rohit Misra highlights the company's commitment to innovation, social impact, and partnerships with government entities, emphasizing the potential for rapid growth and enhanced service delivery through the IPO funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrest Over Cyberattack Linked to European Airport Chaos

Arrest Over Cyberattack Linked to European Airport Chaos

 United Kingdom
2
Raging Diseases Amidst Conflict: Sudan's Health Crisis

Raging Diseases Amidst Conflict: Sudan's Health Crisis

 Global
3
Rat Infestation Sparks Health Concerns at Indore Airport

Rat Infestation Sparks Health Concerns at Indore Airport

 India
4
Ireland's Presidential Race: A Tussle of Political Titans

Ireland's Presidential Race: A Tussle of Political Titans

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025