India's Ethanol Revolution: From Surplus to Global Exporter

India is set to embark on a new chapter in its ethanol journey with the announcement of plans to export surplus production. Speaking at the 2nd International Conference and Exhibition on Bioenergy and Technologies, Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the country's achievements in meeting the 20% ethanol blending target, hailing it as a step towards reducing import reliance and boosting export capabilities.

The country's ethanol production capacity has soared, with expected annual outputs reaching 1,822 crore liters by mid-2025. The minister highlighted Brazil's success as a model and noted substantial economic returns for farmers involved in corn-based ethanol production. India's ethanol efforts are part of a broader strategy to diversify agriculture towards sustainable energy production, aiming to tackle issues such as stubble burning and air pollution, particularly in Delhi.

In a push for innovation, Gadkari detailed ongoing projects including bio-bitumen roads and flex-fuel vehicles by major automakers. With significant reductions in air pollution and fossil fuel imports as key goals, the minister stressed the transformative potential of alternative fuels, pointing out burgeoning opportunities in green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuels. He concluded by asserting that biofuels are vital for environmental sustainability and economic revitalization in rural India, aligning with the nation's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

