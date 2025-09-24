Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Unmissable Smartphone Deals & Offers

New Delhi [India], September 24: It's a prime time to upgrade your smartphone as Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025 has commenced. The sale highlights unbeatable offers across various smartphone categories, from budget-friendly 5G devices to high-end flagship models from top brands.

Smartphone enthusiasts can leverage additional savings through bank offers, UPI-based discounts, exchange dealings, and no-cost EMIs. Some standout deals include the POCO C75, Samsung Galaxy F06, and Motorola G96 5G, appealing to varied buyer preferences and budgets.

This year's sale also showcases notable innovations, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G with AI-powered features, and the Apple iPhone 16 series, promising advanced capabilities and performance. With offerings spanning all price segments, this sale caters to diverse consumer needs and budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)