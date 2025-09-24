India's Maritime Ambition: Aatmanirbhar Shipbuilding Initiative Launched

The Indian government has launched an ambitious Rs 69,725 crore package to revitalise the nation's shipbuilding industry, reducing reliance on foreign vessels.

A four-pronged approach focuses on strengthening domestic capabilities, fostering greenfield and brownfield shipyard developments, and establishing a National Shipbuilding Mission.

This groundbreaking initiative is expected to generate nearly 30 lakh jobs and transform India into a top global player in shipbuilding by 2047.

