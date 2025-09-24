Left Menu

India's Maritime Ambition: Aatmanirbhar Shipbuilding Initiative Launched

The Indian government approved a massive Rs 69,725 crore package to rejuvenate the country's shipbuilding sector. This initiative aims to bolster domestic shipbuilding capacity, enhance technical skills, and implement policy reforms. It projects over 30 lakh jobs and aims to elevate India's shipbuilding ranking globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has launched an ambitious Rs 69,725 crore package to revitalise the nation's shipbuilding industry, reducing reliance on foreign vessels.

A four-pronged approach focuses on strengthening domestic capabilities, fostering greenfield and brownfield shipyard developments, and establishing a National Shipbuilding Mission.

This groundbreaking initiative is expected to generate nearly 30 lakh jobs and transform India into a top global player in shipbuilding by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

