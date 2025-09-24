Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Fortifies Industrial Future with 300-Acre Development

Himachal Pradesh is planning a 300-acre industrial development in Solan's Gheer Industrial Area to boost the state's economy. Featuring modern infrastructure like power, water, and internet, the project aims to enhance industrial growth and employment. A strategic framework and cost-benefit analysis are being developed for implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to boost its economic landscape, the Himachal Pradesh government is set to develop a 300-acre land equipped with modern infrastructure, as revealed by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Wednesday. This significant initiative is aimed at fostering industrial growth and providing new employment opportunities in the state.

The planned development will focus on establishing reliable power supply, efficient water management, and high-speed internet connectivity, all intended to create a seamless industrial setup in the Gheer Industrial Area of Nalagarh, located in Solan district. This was articulated during a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee overseeing this strategic framework.

Detailed discussions were held about various development models during the meeting. A comprehensive cost-benefit analysis will be prepared to guide the final decision-making. The government's focus remains steadfast on accelerating industrial growth and creating jobs for the youth, as emphasized by the minister in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

