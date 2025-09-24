India-Australia Pact Boosts Organic Trade

India and Australia have inked a landmark agreement designed to enhance the trade of organic products, including wine and agricultural produce, according to the commerce ministry.

The mutual recognition arrangements (MRA) will see both countries acknowledge each other's organic standards and certification, aiming to bolster India's organic exports by minimizing trade obstacles and supporting more organic product offerings.

The agreement is implemented by India's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry. It encompasses plant products, processed foods, and wine, promising higher income for farmers and improved export figures.

