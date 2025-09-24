Tragic Loss of Visionary 'Sponge Cities' Architect Kongjian Yu in Plane Crash

Renowned landscape architect Kongjian Yu tragically lost his life in a plane crash in the Pantanal wetlands of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, on Tuesday, Brazilian authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Known for his innovative urban planning approach that championed 'sponge cities,' Yu's death marks the end of an illustrious career.

Yu, who was 62, introduced the concept of using nature-based solutions to manage urban water challenges. His methods, adopted globally from China to the U.S. and Russia, emphasized ecological harmony over concrete infrastructure, earning him a celebrated reputation in the field of landscape architecture.

The accident, which claimed the lives of Yu, a pilot, and two local filmmakers, occurred near Aquidauana during the filming of a documentary about Yu's work. Recognized posthumously by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Yu's legacy in merging urban living with environmental sustainability remains influential.

(With inputs from agencies.)