Punjab's Cotton Conundrum: Minister Demands CCI Intervention

Punjab's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has called upon the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to step into the market to secure better prices for cotton farmers. Currently, the crop is being sold below the minimum support price (MSP), leading to economic distress among farmers.

Khudian highlighted the glaring absence of the central agency in state mandis, leaving farmers at the mercy of private buyers. He stressed the urgency of CCI's intervention, urging immediate commencement of procurement at the MSP to stabilize the market and protect farmer's livelihoods.

The state has seen a 20% increase in the cotton cultivation area due to proactive government initiatives. Despite efforts to encourage crop diversification, the lack of CCI support has left cotton growers facing lower prices and financial vulnerability.