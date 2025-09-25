Passenger Jet Crash Near Caracas Sparks Emergency Rescue

A private passenger jet made an emergency landing after crashing on departure from Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas. The incident left at least two individuals injured.

Authorities from Venezuela's National Institute of Civil Aeronautics confirmed on Instagram that the injured passengers had been rescued and were in stable condition following medical treatment.

Flightradar24 tracking revealed the Learjet 55's recent travels in Venezuela, Panama, and Cuba. Videos circulated on social media depicted dense smoke emanating from the airport area.

(With inputs from agencies.)