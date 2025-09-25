Passenger Jet Crash Near Caracas Sparks Emergency Rescue
A passenger jet crashed while taking off from Caracas' main airport, injuring two people who were later rescued and stabilized. The aircraft was a Learjet 55 departing from Simón Bolívar International Airport. Videos showcased heavy smoke on social media, and the jet had traveled in Venezuela, Panama, and Cuba recently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 25-09-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:32 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
A private passenger jet made an emergency landing after crashing on departure from Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas. The incident left at least two individuals injured.
Authorities from Venezuela's National Institute of Civil Aeronautics confirmed on Instagram that the injured passengers had been rescued and were in stable condition following medical treatment.
Flightradar24 tracking revealed the Learjet 55's recent travels in Venezuela, Panama, and Cuba. Videos circulated on social media depicted dense smoke emanating from the airport area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement