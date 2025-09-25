Drone Intrusion Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport
Drones in Aalborg airport's airspace have forced a temporary shutdown, diverting three inbound flights to alternative airports. The incident was reported by FlightRadar, with no immediate comment from the airport officials.
Denmark's Aalborg Airport faced temporary closure due to the presence of unauthorized drones in its airspace, as revealed in a FlightRadar post on X this Wednesday.
The unexpected incursion led to the diversion of three inbound flights to different airports, raising concerns about airspace safety.
Despite the urgent situation, Aalborg Airport authorities did not immediately offer an official statement or response to inquiries about the drone incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
