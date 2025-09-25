Drone Disruptions: Nordic Airports on High Alert

Denmark's Aalborg airport has been closed following sightings of drones in its airspace, marking another incident that raises concerns about the safety of European aviation. This follows a major disruption at Copenhagen airport, attributed to drone activity, prompting authorities to suspect Russian involvement.

Denmark announced that Tuesday's drone incidents at Copenhagen airport, which grounded flights for hours, represented a significant assault on its infrastructure. These activities are possibly linked to suspected Russian drone incursions and other disruptions affecting Europe.

Authorities in Oslo also reported shutting down their airspace for three hours due to similar drone sightings. Their investigations, coordinated with Denmark, have yet to confirm a direct connection between the incidents. Meanwhile, Eurocontrol has enforced a flight halt at Aalborg, with no arrivals or departures allowed until further notice.