Denmark Airports on Alert Amid Drone Intrusions

Denmark's Aalborg airport was closed due to drones in its airspace, days after a similar incident at Copenhagen airport. Authorities suspect links to Russian drone incursions across Europe, prompting security concerns. Investigations involve Danish police, armed forces, and international collaboration, even as Northern airports report further drone sightings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 05:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aalborg airport in Denmark was shut down after drones were spotted in its airspace, echoing similar events in Copenhagen days earlier. Danish police and armed forces are currently investigating the incursions, which have raised European security concerns amid suspicions of Russian involvement.

The Danish military, utilizing Aalborg as a base, has joined efforts with law enforcement and international authorities to understand the scope and intent behind these drone appearances. Meanwhile, police confirmed multiple drones with lights on were seen near the airport late on Wednesday.

Authorities maintain that there is no immediate threat to the public, though several flights have been redirected. As the investigation intensifies, both domestic and international collaboration continue to unearth the motive and identity behind these clandestine aerial activities.

