Hong Kong Rebounds After Cyclone Ragasa's Wrath

Hong Kong resumed normal operations on Thursday following the devastating effects of Cyclone Ragasa, which caused significant damage and disruptions. The cyclone, having impacted the Philippines and Taiwan, led to widespread destruction in Hong Kong before weakening. Authorities are working on infrastructure repairs while businesses and transportation gradually recover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 05:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong began resuming its normal operations on Thursday as flights took off following a 36-hour airport suspension caused by Cyclone Ragasa. The resumption comes after the cyclone, the most powerful of the year, left the region in disarray.

Ragasa had earlier wreaked havoc in the northern Philippines and Taiwan, claiming 14 lives, before it hit Hong Kong on Tuesday. Authorities in Hong Kong raised the typhoon signal to the highest level, impacting hundreds of people and further suspending non-essential school activities on Thursday.

The cyclone caused large waves and flooding along the eastern and southern shorelines, severely affecting infrastructure and daily life in Hong Kong. As recovery efforts intensify, the Hong Kong Airport Authority confirmed a progressive resumption of flights, aiming to return to full operational capacity within the next two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

