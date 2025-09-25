Left Menu

iValue Infosolutions IPO Debuts with a 5% Dip in Market

Shares of iValue Infosolutions Ltd debuted with a nearly 5% discount to their issue price on the stock market. The IPO, an offer-for-sale of 1.87 crore shares, was subscribed 1.82 times. All proceeds benefit the selling shareholders, as the firm continues to aid enterprises in digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:24 IST
Shares of iValue Infosolutions Ltd debuted on the stock market with a nearly 5% discount compared to the issue price of Rs 299. On its first trading day, the stock opened at Rs 285 on the BSE, marking a 4.68% decline, and further decreased to Rs 274.05.

At the National Stock Exchange, the shares began trading at Rs 284.95, representing a 4.69% discount. The company's market valuation was determined to be Rs 1,522.94 crore following the IPO launch.

The initial share sale, featuring a price band of Rs 284-299 per share, was a complete offer-for-sale, amassing a total of Rs 560 crore at the upper price. With a 1.87 crore share sale, all funds will go to selling shareholders as iValue continues to support large enterprises in digital transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

