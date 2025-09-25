iValue Infosolutions IPO Debuts with a 5% Dip in Market
Shares of iValue Infosolutions Ltd debuted with a nearly 5% discount to their issue price on the stock market. The IPO, an offer-for-sale of 1.87 crore shares, was subscribed 1.82 times. All proceeds benefit the selling shareholders, as the firm continues to aid enterprises in digital transformation.
- Country:
- India
Shares of iValue Infosolutions Ltd debuted on the stock market with a nearly 5% discount compared to the issue price of Rs 299. On its first trading day, the stock opened at Rs 285 on the BSE, marking a 4.68% decline, and further decreased to Rs 274.05.
At the National Stock Exchange, the shares began trading at Rs 284.95, representing a 4.69% discount. The company's market valuation was determined to be Rs 1,522.94 crore following the IPO launch.
The initial share sale, featuring a price band of Rs 284-299 per share, was a complete offer-for-sale, amassing a total of Rs 560 crore at the upper price. With a 1.87 crore share sale, all funds will go to selling shareholders as iValue continues to support large enterprises in digital transitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China stocks rise as tech shares extend rally, Hong Kong up
Market Movements: Asian Shares Pause, Yen Slips, and Oil Prices Drop
Senco Gold's Digital Transformation: Bridging Tradition with Innovation
European Shares Dip Amid Financial Sector Losses, Boosted by Defence Gains
Investor Confidence Rebounds as China's A-Shares Soar