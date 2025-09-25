India Paves Path as Global Pioneer in Green Hydrogen

India is swiftly asserting itself as a frontrunner in the global hydrogen industry, with a pronounced emphasis on green hydrogen, according to Dave Ernsberger, Co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights. Speaking on Thursday, Ernsberger lauded India's strides in clean energy, particularly its leadership approach and green hydrogen developments.

Highlighting the National Green Hydrogen Mission's pivotal role, Ernsberger termed it crucial to the global momentum towards cleaner energy and energy autonomy for nations like India. Approved by the Union Cabinet on January 4, 2023, with a budget of Rs 19,744 crore, the Mission aims to transform India into a Global Hub for Green Hydrogen, with a production target of 5 MMT per annum by 2030.

Recognizing India's bounty of renewable energy and industrial capabilities, Ernsberger pointed out the country's potential to dominate in the green hydrogen sphere. He stressed that collaboration across private and public sectors, government leadership, and comprehensive supply chains will be essential in driving this burgeoning industry.

India's green hydrogen goals are integral to its clean energy transition, planning to satisfy local demand and establish itself as a significant future exporter. On September 11, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the inaugural Annual Green Hydrogen R&D Conference in New Delhi, unveiling a Rs 100 crore initiative to fuel start-ups in hydrogen technology innovation.

This scheme will fund pilot projects in novel hydrogen production, storage, transport, and utilization technologies, with grants of up to Rs 5 crore per project. The conference also showcased 25 start-ups, presenting innovations ranging from electrolyser manufacturing to AI-enhanced solutions and biological hydrogen advancements. (ANI)

