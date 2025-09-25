Make in India: A Decade of Transformation and Global Success

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has applauded the 'Make in India' initiative, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transforming India into an indigenous manufacturing hub with international outreach. Khandu highlighted the initiative's pivotal role in advancing the country's defense industry during a social media post.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reinforced Khandu's sentiments, emphasizing how the policy has revolutionized India's growth path over the past decade. Mein noted that 'Make in India' has successfully altered the defense sector from being import-reliant to an exporter, boosted the number of mobile factories, and fostered indigenous semiconductor production.

Launched on September 25, 2014, the 'Make in India' campaign has been key to India's economic strategy, encompassing 25 sectors such as defense, automobiles, and electronics. As it marks its 11th anniversary, the initiative is celebrated as a cornerstone of India's journey towards self-reliance and competitiveness on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)