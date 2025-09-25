Left Menu

Make in India: A Decade of Transformation and Global Success

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the 'Make in India' initiative for turning the country into a global manufacturing hub. Prime Minister Modi's vision has positioned India as a defense manufacturing powerhouse. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized its role in India's growth, highlighting significant achievements over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:08 IST
Make in India: A Decade of Transformation and Global Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has applauded the 'Make in India' initiative, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transforming India into an indigenous manufacturing hub with international outreach. Khandu highlighted the initiative's pivotal role in advancing the country's defense industry during a social media post.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reinforced Khandu's sentiments, emphasizing how the policy has revolutionized India's growth path over the past decade. Mein noted that 'Make in India' has successfully altered the defense sector from being import-reliant to an exporter, boosted the number of mobile factories, and fostered indigenous semiconductor production.

Launched on September 25, 2014, the 'Make in India' campaign has been key to India's economic strategy, encompassing 25 sectors such as defense, automobiles, and electronics. As it marks its 11th anniversary, the initiative is celebrated as a cornerstone of India's journey towards self-reliance and competitiveness on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Flood Relief Efforts: A Race Against Time

Maharashtra's Flood Relief Efforts: A Race Against Time

 India
2
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

 Global
3
Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

 India
4
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025