HD Fire Protect Ignites Market with IPO Filing
HD Fire Protect, a Mumbai-based fire protection equipment manufacturer, has filed for an IPO with Sebi. The offering is an entire offer-for-sale by promoters, with proceeds going to selling shareholders. The Indian fire protection market is poised for strong growth, outpacing global trends.
HD Fire Protect, a leading name in the firefighting equipment industry, has submitted preliminary documents to India's Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO primarily involves an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26,284,500 equity shares by the promoters, as stated in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed recently.
Report by Crisil projects a robust growth trajectory for India's fire protection equipment sector, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11-12% anticipated between 2025 and 2030, which outpaces global market growth rates.
