Left Menu

HD Fire Protect Ignites Market with IPO Filing

HD Fire Protect, a Mumbai-based fire protection equipment manufacturer, has filed for an IPO with Sebi. The offering is an entire offer-for-sale by promoters, with proceeds going to selling shareholders. The Indian fire protection market is poised for strong growth, outpacing global trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:42 IST
HD Fire Protect Ignites Market with IPO Filing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HD Fire Protect, a leading name in the firefighting equipment industry, has submitted preliminary documents to India's Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO primarily involves an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26,284,500 equity shares by the promoters, as stated in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed recently.

Report by Crisil projects a robust growth trajectory for India's fire protection equipment sector, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11-12% anticipated between 2025 and 2030, which outpaces global market growth rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

 Global
2
Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

 India
3
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

 India
4
Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025