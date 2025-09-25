HD Fire Protect Ignites Market with IPO Filing

HD Fire Protect, a leading name in the firefighting equipment industry, has submitted preliminary documents to India's Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO primarily involves an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26,284,500 equity shares by the promoters, as stated in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed recently.

Report by Crisil projects a robust growth trajectory for India's fire protection equipment sector, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11-12% anticipated between 2025 and 2030, which outpaces global market growth rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)