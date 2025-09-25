Balmer Lawrie: Evolving Logistics for Future Growth

Balmer Lawrie & Company anticipates a significant evolution in its business model, with logistics emerging as the primary revenue generator by 2030. This development was disclosed during a virtual press conference by the chairman and managing director, Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri.

Palchaudhuri noted that logistics is expected to contribute between 45% to 50% of the projected Rs 6,000 crore revenue milestone. Currently, the company's income target for this fiscal year stands at Rs 3,000 crore, with the initial quarters showing robust performance.

The company has progressed in railway logistics and is enhancing its infrastructure with a warehouse in Dankuni, serving as a hub for eastern logistics operations. Additionally, Balmer Lawrie plans to establish similar facilities across other zones and is also exploring opportunities in private travel ticketing.