Goa Assembly Hails Modi's Next-Gen GST Reforms as Economic Boom for Small Traders

In a recent session, the Goa assembly extended its congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the Next Generation GST reforms, highlighting its positive impact on small traders and entrepreneurs in key industries, such as tourism and shipping.

The motion, introduced by newly elected Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar, passed with a voice vote, underscoring the assembly's appreciation for Modi's commitment to modernizing India's tax framework in line with the global economic landscape.

This pioneering reform is expected to lessen compliance burdens, enhance business transparency, and foster cooperative federalism, contributing to India's ambitious vision of reaching a $10 trillion economy by 2047.