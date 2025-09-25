Bioenergy Boon: How Verbio is Turning Crop Waste into Clean Power in India
With pollution threats rising in Delhi NCR, Germany's Verbio Group is setting up bio-energy plants in Punjab, turning crop stubble into compressed biogas. This initiative not only tackles pollution but also creates jobs, enriches soil, and reduces India's energy dependency, with plans to expand further.
As winter ushers in worsening pollution levels around Delhi NCR, companies are seizing opportunities to innovate in clean energy. Verbio Group, a prominent German bioenergy firm, is leading the charge by converting Punjab's agricultural waste into sustainable power through cutting-edge technology.
Verbio's Chief Executive Officer, Claus Sauter, revealed at New Delhi's 2nd International Conference on Bioenergy that additional facilities are underway to transform crop stubble into compressed biogas (CBG). With ten new plants in development, primarily in Punjab, the initiative seeks local partnerships to expand efforts against pollution. An existing plant already converts 100,000 tonnes of residue into 33 tonnes of CBG daily.
This venture not only reduces reliance on natural gas and fosters energy independence, but it also benefits rural communities economically. The plants improve soil health and prevent harmful stubble burning, which preserves nutrients. Verbio is in discussions with the Indian government to facilitate future expansions across India and integrate CBG into the natural gas grid.
