Left Menu

Bioenergy Boon: How Verbio is Turning Crop Waste into Clean Power in India

With pollution threats rising in Delhi NCR, Germany's Verbio Group is setting up bio-energy plants in Punjab, turning crop stubble into compressed biogas. This initiative not only tackles pollution but also creates jobs, enriches soil, and reduces India's energy dependency, with plans to expand further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:29 IST
Bioenergy Boon: How Verbio is Turning Crop Waste into Clean Power in India
Verbio Group Founder & Chief Executive Officer Claus Sauter. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As winter ushers in worsening pollution levels around Delhi NCR, companies are seizing opportunities to innovate in clean energy. Verbio Group, a prominent German bioenergy firm, is leading the charge by converting Punjab's agricultural waste into sustainable power through cutting-edge technology.

Verbio's Chief Executive Officer, Claus Sauter, revealed at New Delhi's 2nd International Conference on Bioenergy that additional facilities are underway to transform crop stubble into compressed biogas (CBG). With ten new plants in development, primarily in Punjab, the initiative seeks local partnerships to expand efforts against pollution. An existing plant already converts 100,000 tonnes of residue into 33 tonnes of CBG daily.

This venture not only reduces reliance on natural gas and fosters energy independence, but it also benefits rural communities economically. The plants improve soil health and prevent harmful stubble burning, which preserves nutrients. Verbio is in discussions with the Indian government to facilitate future expansions across India and integrate CBG into the natural gas grid.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo and SBI Card Unveil Premium Travel Credit Card

IndiGo and SBI Card Unveil Premium Travel Credit Card

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Monumental Development Projects Across Rajasthan

PM Modi Unveils Monumental Development Projects Across Rajasthan

 India
3
Artificial Wombs: The Next Frontier in Reproductive Technology

Artificial Wombs: The Next Frontier in Reproductive Technology

 United Kingdom
4
Erdogan's US Visit: A Strategic Play for Sanction-free Fighter Jets

Erdogan's US Visit: A Strategic Play for Sanction-free Fighter Jets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025