Tragic Collision Claims Lives on Odisha Highway

A collision between a truck and a bus in Odisha's Sundargarh district resulted in the death of six individuals, including two women, and left 10 others injured. The accident occurred on National Highway 520 due to the bus traveling on the wrong route. Rescue operations and medical aid are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:45 IST
In a tragic incident on Thursday, a collision between a truck and a passenger bus on National Highway 520 in Odisha's Sundargarh district claimed at least six lives, including those of two women, and left 10 others injured. Authorities reported that the bus was navigating the wrong route at the time due to road repairs.

The devastating accident happened near the K Balang Police Station area around 11 am, with rescue efforts swiftly undertaken by the local police and emergency services. 'Five people perished immediately, while another succumbed to his injuries later,' Western Range DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai remarked as he briefed the press.

Additional assistance has been directed to the critically injured, who are receiving treatment at a government hospital in Rourkela, while others are being cared for at Koida and Lahunipada health centers. Expressing his condolences, BJD president Naveen Patnaik urged prayers for a rapid recovery for the injured and offered sympathies to the families of the deceased.

