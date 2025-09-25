Left Menu

FMCG Giants Embrace D2C: A Winning Strategy for Premium Growth

In recent years, two-thirds of FMCG acquisitions have focused on the D2C space, emphasizing premium segments and scalability. Notable acquisitions include Minimalist, Plix, and Yoga Bar, providing FMCG companies with consumer insights and innovation opportunities. These acquisitions are financially prudent, enhancing growth without impacting credit profiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:44 IST
FMCG Giants Embrace D2C: A Winning Strategy for Premium Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant industry shift, two-thirds of FMCG acquisitions over the past five years have targeted the thriving D2C sector, offering established players a pathway to enhance growth and penetrate premium market segments. Notable acquisitions include Hindustan Unilever Ltd's purchase of Minimalist, Marico's acquisition of Plix, and Emami's takeover of The Man Company.

According to Crisil Ratings, these strategic buyouts allow FMCG companies to access valuable consumer insights and foster rapid innovation cycles, while D2C brands benefit from scalability and profitability enhancements. Despite the surge in acquisitions, credit profiles remain stable due to the modest size of deals relative to the acquirers' overall net worth.

Aditya Jhaver, Crisil Ratings Director, highlighted the predominance of acquisitions in personal care and food and beverage sectors, with a significant focus on premium and niche categories. As these transitions unfold, the success of scaling up acquired D2C brands while boosting profitability is set to remain a focus in the medium term.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

 India
2
Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported

Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported

 Global
3
Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flood Recovery Efforts

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025