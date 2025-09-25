Left Menu

Game-Changing EU-US Trade Deal Eases Auto Tariff Burden

European automakers are set to save 500-600 million euros monthly following the U.S. implementation of a trade deal with the EU. The agreement reduces tariffs on EU goods from 27.5% to 15%, retroactive to August, providing significant relief for the automotive sector despite some criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:05 IST
Game-Changing EU-US Trade Deal Eases Auto Tariff Burden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant relief for European automakers, the U.S. has implemented its side of a trade deal with the European Union, potentially saving the industry around 500-600 million euros each month. This move was announced by EU's top trade negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, on Thursday.

The deal, which establishes a 15% tariff on most EU goods, was published in the US Federal Register, instructing customs officials on the new charges. This reduction marks a notable decrease from the previous 27.5% tariff imposed under the Trump administration, offering a much-needed financial break to EU automakers.

Although the 15% tariff still exceeds pre-Trump levels averaging in the single digits, the agreement is hailed as the best available option following intense negotiations. Despite criticisms from business associations and some European Parliament members, Sefcovic, backed by most EU member states, believes lawmakers will endorse the deal.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

 India
2
Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported

Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported

 Global
3
Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flood Recovery Efforts

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025