WIN Lounge: Empowering Global Dialogues on Sustainability at Climate Week NY 2025

During Climate Week in New York 2025, the Women Inspiring Network (WIN) convened over 50 global leaders alongside the United Nations General Assembly, establishing a crucial dialogue platform on sustainability, innovation, business, and culture. WIN's visionary founder, Stuti Jalan, curated the event, which featured prominent voices such as India's Minister of State, Jayant Chaudhary.

Chaudhary emphasized the urgency of preparing for the future, stressing the importance of skills development to empower India's workforce. "The future of skills and technology is already upon us. We must harness this for sustainable growth," he stated. The WIN Lounge facilitated ten panel discussions spanning topics from clean energy and climate action to gender issues and wealth management.

Speakers from varied sectors enriched the dialogue, including industry veterans like Karen Quintos of Dell Technologies and Amanda Ellis from ASU Global Futures Lab. Stuti Jalan celebrated the event's success, hinting at future initiatives in Brazil, London, and a return to Davos, promising continued efforts in creating actionable solutions for sustainability challenges.

