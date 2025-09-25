Trailblazing Leadership: Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy Appointed First Female Chairman of IACC AP & Telangana Chapter
Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy breaks barriers as the first female chairman of the IACC Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, taking charge for 2025-26. Her agenda emphasizes strengthening Indo-US trade ties and supporting MSMEs. A seasoned leader, Devireddy's appointment marks a significant stride in the Indo-American business community.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development, Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy has been named the first female chairman of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter for the 2025-26 Presidential Year, making history since the chapter's inception.
Dr. Devireddy, an esteemed alumna of IIM-Kozhikode, is renowned for her leadership in innovation and entrepreneurship. She has been recognized with the National Entrepreneurship Award from India and a Chevening Fellowship from the UK. Currently, she leads Human Resources and Corporate Communications at ASIP Technologies and has a notable record in leadership development and sustainable growth.
Her forward-looking strategy aims to bolster Indo-US trade, nurture MSMEs, and foster strategic collaborations in the business sector. The leadership team includes Mr. B. Prabhakara Rao as 1st Vice-Chairman and Mr. Shankar Kuna as 2nd Vice-Chairman, alongside an experienced committee from diverse industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Green Talks: Igniting India's Second Freedom Struggle through Innovation
SIDBI's New Scheme Aims to Transform Industry Clusters Into Innovation Hubs
Indian Beauty Entrepreneurs Transform Landscape with Bold Innovations
PM Modi calls for increasing investment in research and innovation to make country self-reliant.
Bayer's Leap into Cell and Gene Therapy: A Risky Path to Innovation