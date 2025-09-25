Trailblazing Leadership: Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy Appointed First Female Chairman of IACC AP & Telangana Chapter

In a landmark development, Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy has been named the first female chairman of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter for the 2025-26 Presidential Year, making history since the chapter's inception.

Dr. Devireddy, an esteemed alumna of IIM-Kozhikode, is renowned for her leadership in innovation and entrepreneurship. She has been recognized with the National Entrepreneurship Award from India and a Chevening Fellowship from the UK. Currently, she leads Human Resources and Corporate Communications at ASIP Technologies and has a notable record in leadership development and sustainable growth.

Her forward-looking strategy aims to bolster Indo-US trade, nurture MSMEs, and foster strategic collaborations in the business sector. The leadership team includes Mr. B. Prabhakara Rao as 1st Vice-Chairman and Mr. Shankar Kuna as 2nd Vice-Chairman, alongside an experienced committee from diverse industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)