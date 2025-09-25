Left Menu

Trailblazing Leadership: Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy Appointed First Female Chairman of IACC AP & Telangana Chapter

Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy breaks barriers as the first female chairman of the IACC Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, taking charge for 2025-26. Her agenda emphasizes strengthening Indo-US trade ties and supporting MSMEs. A seasoned leader, Devireddy's appointment marks a significant stride in the Indo-American business community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:52 IST
Trailblazing Leadership: Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy Appointed First Female Chairman of IACC AP & Telangana Chapter
The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy as Chairman of its Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy has been named the first female chairman of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter for the 2025-26 Presidential Year, making history since the chapter's inception.

Dr. Devireddy, an esteemed alumna of IIM-Kozhikode, is renowned for her leadership in innovation and entrepreneurship. She has been recognized with the National Entrepreneurship Award from India and a Chevening Fellowship from the UK. Currently, she leads Human Resources and Corporate Communications at ASIP Technologies and has a notable record in leadership development and sustainable growth.

Her forward-looking strategy aims to bolster Indo-US trade, nurture MSMEs, and foster strategic collaborations in the business sector. The leadership team includes Mr. B. Prabhakara Rao as 1st Vice-Chairman and Mr. Shankar Kuna as 2nd Vice-Chairman, alongside an experienced committee from diverse industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

 India
2
Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported

Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported

 Global
3
Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flood Recovery Efforts

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025